PN appoints Robert Arrigo interim treasurer as party struggles to fill vacancy

The Nationalist Party’s deputy leader Robert Arrigo has been appointed interim treasurer for the PN, after the party executive informed MPs it had not yet found a person to take charge of the party’s finances.

The party executive told MPs it was encountering difficulties in scouting for a person who could take responsibility for the party finances.

Arrigo, a hotelier, was elected to parliament in 2003 after a long career Sliema mayor and building a successful incoming travel company.

The Nationalist Party found itself without a treasurer for the second time in as many months after incumbent Antoine Zammit resigned back in September 2019.

Zammit’s resignation was announced by the PN after One News broadcast a video of the man complaining with an IPTV supplier because access to adult channels was barred. The video depicts Zammit in what appears to be a workshop, using an IPTV box to show the supplier how access to porn channels was blocked.

Zammit owns a computer shop in Qormi, which he advertises by the ironic soubriquet of ‘the Mater Dei Of Computers’.

In the video, Zammit complains that a recent update had disabled the adult channels and asks the supplier to send the code by email. Despite its growing popularity, IPTV is illegal and suppliers rely on cracked codes to gain access to channels they have no permission to sell. It is unclear in what capacity Zammit is appearing in the video.

Zammit was appointed PN treasurer in August after his predecessor also resigned.