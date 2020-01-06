Cardinal Prospero Grech will be laid to rest on Thursday

This week the body of Cardinal Prospero Grech will be brought to Malta on Wednesday and laid to rest.

The Augustinian Province, together with the archdiocese have announced details of what will be taking place on Wednesday.

The death of Grech, the 94-year-old Augustinian scholar who became the second Cardinal in Maltese history was announced last Tuesday. He had been one of 22 cardinal appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in February 2012.

The coffin will arrive in Malta on Wednesday at around 4: 30pm. It will then be taken to Vittoriosa, Grech’s birth town. Then there will be a moment of prayer in the Collegiate Church of St. Lawrence, which on Sunday conducted a special celebration.

At 6:00pm, the cortege will leave from Birgu to the Augustinian Convent in Victoria.

The next morning, on Thursday 9 January, from 9:00am until noon, the coffin will be placed is in the convent chapel to worship publicly.

At 1:40pm, the coffin will be taken to the St Paul's Cathedral, Mdina and at 2pm a mass will take place, chaired by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna.

The Augustinian Order will be represented by the Vicar General, Fr Joseph Farrell, along with Assistant General Father Edward Daleng.

The congregation will be led by the President of Malta Dr George Vella. After the Mass, the burial will continue in private.