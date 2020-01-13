menu

Former JobsPlus CEO is Robert Abela’s chief of staff

Economist Clyde Caruana will be the new prime minister’s chief of staff

kurt_sansone
13 January 2020, 3:26pm
by Kurt Sansone
Clyde Caruana
Clyde Caruana

Robert Abela’s first decision has been to appoint economist Clyde Caruana as chief of staff in the office of the prime minister.

Caruana captained JobsPlus, the government jobs agency, in the outgoing administration.

Caruana, a former Labour mayor of Zabbar, will be strong on policy having been the mastermind behind the youth guarantee drawn up by the UHM before the 2013 election and which was taken on board by the incoming Labour government.

Caruana was also the architect of the free childcare system introduced by the government in 2014.

He is a lecturer at the University of Malta and was active in Abela's campaign team.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in
National

[PICTURES] Robert Abela swearing in
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Robert Abela says he's ready to work with Chris Fearne
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela says he's ready to work with Chris Fearne
David Hudson
[WATCH] What do people think of the new Prime Minister?
National

[WATCH] What do people think of the new Prime Minister?
Karl Azzopardi
Former JobsPlus CEO is Robert Abela’s chief of staff
National

Former JobsPlus CEO is Robert Abela’s chief of staff
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.