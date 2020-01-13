[WATCH] Robert Abela says he's ready to work with Chris Fearne

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he is ready to work with Chris Fearne, his former opponent in the Labour leadership race.

During his first speech as Labour leader at the Corradino sports complex, Fearne had not made an appearance after he lost the election, obtaining just over 42% of the vote.

Soon after he was sworn in as Malta's 14th Prime Minister at the Valletta Palace, Abela fielded questions from the media for the first time as State leader. Asked whether he was expecting Fearne's resignation as health minister, Abela said: "absolutely not."

"I am ready to work with Chris Fearne. I have been speaking to him regularly, including today. I am also meeting him later on today," he told MaltaToday.

However, sources said Fearne has not left his house and asked his driver to pack up his belongings at the ministry, in what is being interpreted as a sign of his reluctance to continue serving as minister.

Abela was taciturn when asked to announce his priorities and whether Malta was expecting a cabinet reshuffle. "I will be announcing these matters in the coming days," he said.

