Keith Schembri using secure messaging service Signal after claiming he lost mobile phone

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has asked for an explanation after it was revealed that Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of Joseph Muscat, could have reactivated his mobile phone.

His name reappeared on the contacts in the secure messaging system Signal.

The PN media on Monday evening reported that Schembri was “live” again on his mobile connection, a few hours after Robert Abela took an oath of office to serve as Malta’s Prime Minister.

Last month, it was stated in court that the police had been unable to locate the phone belonging to Schembri. The former chief of staff had informed the police that his phone had gone missing. Schembri was arrested and questioned in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which later led to the resignation of the then prime minister, Joseph Muscat.

Testifying in court, lead investigator Keith Arnaud had said that Schembri had told the police that the phone had gone missing. The phone could provide police with important information in their investigations.

Reacting to the news that Schembri’s phone had been reactivated, Delia asked for an explanation to be given by Abela.