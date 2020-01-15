menu

Here’s what Malta prime minister Robert Abela’s new Cabinet looks like

Visual guide to Malta’s new Cabinet of Ministers, who’s in and who’s out, who went up and who went down…

david_hudson
15 January 2020, 1:30pm
by David Hudson
Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced his new cabinet after a whole day of deliberation
Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced his new cabinet after a whole day of deliberation

The government has released the official list making up Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet. Its members will be taking an oath of office at 3:30pm at the Palace in Valletta. 

"The decisions of the Prime Minister are based on the priority that the country keeps moving forward in a sense of continuity but with a mind to implement the necessary reforms," a government statement read on Wednesday.

It added that the new cabinet recognises the economic successes of the country and confirms the will of the government to address genuine aspirations of the family and the social improvement of communities. 

Ministers

Chris Fearne
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister

Evarist Bartolo
Minister for Foreign and European Affairs 

Edward Scicluna
Minister for Finance and Financial Services 

Michael Farrugia
Minister for Energy and Water Management

Owen Bonnici
Minister for Education and Employment

José Herrera 
Minister for National Heritage, Culture, and Local Government

Carmelo Abela
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for sustainable development, social dialogue, and the implementation of electoral manifesto)

Ian Borg
Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects 

Justyne Caruana
Minister for Gozo

Michael Falzon
Minister for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity

Edward Zammit Lewis
Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance

Roderick Galdes
Minister for Social Accomodation

Silvio Schembri
Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses

Julia Farrugia Portelli
Minister for Tourism

Aaron Farrugia
Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning

Clint Camilleri
Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal's Rights and Consumer Protection

Byron Camilleri
Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement

Parliamentary Secretaries

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds within the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs

Clayton Bartolo
Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy within the Ministry for Finance and Financial Services

Chris Agius
Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction within the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

Clifton Grima
Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sport, and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Education and Employment

Silvio Parnis
Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Persons ith Disability within the Ministry for Family, Children's Rights and Social Solidarity

Rosianne Cutajar
Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Reforms, within the Ministry for Justice, Equality and Governance

Deo Debattista
Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing within the Ministry for Agriculture and Fisheries, Animal Rights and Consumer Protection

Alex Muscat
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities within the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement

This means that former economy minister Chris Cardona, former energy minister Joe Mizzi and former parliamentary secretary for active ageing and disability, Anthony Agius Decelis, lost out on a cabinet spot. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Caruana Galizia's sons tell Council of Europe to keep up pressure on Malta
National

Caruana Galizia's sons tell Council of Europe to keep up pressure on Malta
David Hudson
[WATCH] ‘Past mistakes will not be repeated, we are committed to address them,’ Robert Abela says
National

[WATCH] ‘Past mistakes will not be repeated, we are committed to address them,’ Robert Abela says
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia happy that his new ministerial role includes planning portfolio
National

[WATCH] Aaron Farrugia happy that his new ministerial role includes planning portfolio
David Hudson
[WATCH] New foreign minister Evarist Bartolo says Malta needs to rebuild its reputation
National

[WATCH] New foreign minister Evarist Bartolo says Malta needs to rebuild its reputation
Kurt Sansone / David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.