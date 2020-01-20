Malta Public Transport rolls out first fully-electric bus

Malta Public Transport has launched the first fully-electric bus in the country.

The Vero 9 model, will undergo a trial period to test its performance on Maltese roads, enabling Malta Public Transport (MPT) to analyse the efficiency and adaptability of the vehicle to the country’s unique characteristics such as hilly terrain and frequent stops.

“Malta Public Transport will work hand-in-hand with the manufacturers on the incremental development of the bus in order to meet the expected environmental standards and customer experience,” a statement read.

During the trial period, the zero-emissions vehicle will be operating in parallel with other busses, as MPT will be observing the day-to-day circumstances, while collecting feedback from passengers.

MPT Chairman Felipe Cosmen explained how the company is constantly on the lookout for novel solutions that offer convenient and reliable alternatives to private transportation.

“Sustainability is high on our agenda and we are committed to operating in an environmentally friendly manner,” Cosmen said.

Cosmen said that since 2015, MPT has completely overhauled the existing fleet with more than 250 new busses, which were all fitted with Euro 6 engines.

“The company’s sustainable efforts extend beyond the vehicles themselves and MPT runs a waste recycling programme across the operation, recycling all materials including oils and fluids, engine parts, tyres, and materials in line with the highest industry standards,” a statement read.

Transport Malta Chairman Joseph Bugeja welcomed MPT’s initiative as a strong sign of the collaboration to continuously improve the local transport service.

“The year-on-year increase in bus passengers shows the success of public transport, with a record-breaking number of over 58 million passengers in 2019,” Buegja said.