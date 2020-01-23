Malta tuna ranchers want transparency register and lobbying rules

The Malta Federation of Aquaculture Producers has called for the introduction of a register which records meetings with lobbyists and lobby groups.

In a statement congratulating newly appointed agriculture minister, the tuna ranching lobby said that it welcomeed the proposal by new environment minister Aaron Farrugia for a register of meetings with the minister.

Farrugia that he will start publishing a register of all meetings he has with stakeholders, in a move aimed at promoting transparency and good governance. “I think that while this government has made massive leaps forward in terms of economic growth, the time has come to shift the focus on socio-economic elements, promoting justice, good governance, and environmentally sustainable practices,” Farrugia said.

The aquaculture federation said it supported the introduction ofa transparency register, and a code of ethics which regulates lobbying activities.

CEO Charlon Gouder said that Malta is one of the few EU countries which is yet to introduced such legislation. “The federation is of the opinion that in the interest of transparency and good governance, a discussion should be started, which should eventually lead to the introduction of such legislation,” Gouder said.

The aquaculture federation congratulated Anton Refalo for his new appointment, while thanking former parliamentary secretary and new Gozo minister Clint Camilleri for his work.

It also thanked former environment minister Jose Herrera, for his “dedication and sustained commitment”. “The federation is of the opinion that this important sector for the country is given the space to expand and grow in a sustainable manner,” the statement read.