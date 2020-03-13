Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency

US President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, according US news sources quoting adminstration officials.

The declaration would free up financial resources to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

The president has scheduled a 3 p.m. ET (8pm CET) press conference on Friday at the White House.

The conference is set to occur shortly after Trump is scheduled to meet at the White House with major laboratory company executives about the response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the president had announced a travel ban to EU countries in a bid to stop the virus spreading.