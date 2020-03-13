menu

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency

President of the United States of America has scheduled a press conference to announce the development

13 March 2020, 5:08pm
Donald Trump announced a travel ban from the EU from the Oval Office at the White House earlier this week
Donald Trump announced a travel ban from the EU from the Oval Office at the White House earlier this week

US President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, according US news sources quoting adminstration officials.

The declaration would free up financial resources to assist Americans affected by the outbreak.

The president has scheduled a 3 p.m. ET (8pm CET) press conference on Friday at the White House.

The conference is set to occur shortly after Trump is scheduled to meet at the White House with major laboratory company executives about the response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the president had announced a travel ban to EU countries in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

More in World
Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency
World

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency
Trump suspends travel from Europe to US as coronavirus is declared a pandemic
World

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US as coronavirus is declared a pandemic
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
World

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Kurt Sansone
Million-dollar reward for Malta Lockerbie witness was unfair to Libyan accused
World

Million-dollar reward for Malta Lockerbie witness was unfair to Libyan accused
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.