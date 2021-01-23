menu

Longtime CNN host Larry King dies aged 87

Known worldwide for his interviews with countless newsmakers, Larry King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for over 25 years

maltatoday
23 January 2021, 2:55pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Larry King
Larry King

Longtime CNN host and television icon Larry King has died at 87.

Known worldwide for his interviews with countless newsmakers, King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for over 25 years.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement by his family said. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in early January at Cedars-Sinai. He battled a number of health problems, suffering several heart attacks. In 1987, he underwent quintuple bypass surgery, inspiring him to establish the Larry King Cardiac Foundation to provide assistance to those without insurance.

King revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina.

 

More in World
Longtime CNN host Larry King dies aged 87
World

Longtime CNN host Larry King dies aged 87
MaltaToday Staff
Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump policies on the border wall, Paris Climate Accords
World

Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump policies on the border wall, Paris Climate Accords
Dutch PM Rutte quits over welfare scandal and racial profiling
World

Dutch PM Rutte quits over welfare scandal and racial profiling
MaltaToday Staff
Trump impeached for 'incitement' of mob attack on US Capitol
World

Trump impeached for 'incitement' of mob attack on US Capitol
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.