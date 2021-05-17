Bartolo reaffirms two-state solution in call with Palestinian counterpart

Foreign minister Evarist Bartolo had a phone call with his counterpart at the Palestinian National Authority in which they discussed the worsening situation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The two ministers agreed on the need for a ceasefire to stop the killing of so many innocent people, including children.

“They agreed that what is currently happening shows that in order to find a solution, the Palestinians must be involved, including the right of Palestinians to live in their homes in East Jerusalem and to have full respect for the practice of the three religions in Jerusalem,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They expressed concern that the current unrest is more fierce than in previous times, and Israeli and Israeli-Arab neighbours who have lived together for many years in communities in Israel are turning against each other with hatred and violence they have never shown before.”

Bartolo reiterated Malta’s position in favour of the two states solution where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in security and peace.

“He called for a halt to the attacks by both sides against each other. In this context, he expressed his appreciation to all those countries that are working to stop the fighting.”

Bartolo is in contact with several fellow foreign ministers of other countries in the ongoing effort to stop the fighting. He is also in touch with the Maltese ambassadors in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to assist and protect the Maltese living in the area.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has also called for the immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. He encouraged the two sides to revert to talks to find an everlasting peaceful solution, which should be based on the two-state solution. He has also called on the international parliamentary community, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament, to do its utmost to assist in achieving such a peaceful solution. He expressed solidarity with the Maltese ambassadors in Ramallah and Tel Aviv as well as the Maltese community living in the area, experiencing such a tragic situation.