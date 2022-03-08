Ukrainians continue to flee heavily bombed cities

Ukrainian refugees could reach two million by Wednesday, the UNHCR said on Tuesday as Russia opened ‘humanitarian corridors’ from key cities to evacuate civilians.

Ukrainians have been fleeing the heavy bombing of cities by Russian troops and pouring into neighbouring countries.

According to Interfax news agency, the Russian defence ministry said ‘humanitarian corridors’ have been opened to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Similar attempts over the past few days to open safe paths for civilians to escape cities under siege have failed after Ukrainian officials accused the Russian military of attacking civilians and opening safe routes that lead to Russia or Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow’s troops of scuppering evacuation efforts, mining roads and destroying buses meant to carry people to safety.

Zelensky broadcast his Monday night address from his office in central Kyiv, a first since Russia invaded. “I’m not afraid of anyone,” he said.

Kyiv on Monday rejected a Russian offer to allow Ukrainians to escape via humanitarian corridors but only to Russia or Belarus. French President Emmanuel Macron called the offer “hypocritical” and criticised the “cynicism” exhibited by Moscow.

Russia on Monday boycotted a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague at which Ukraine asked for a provisional measure ordering Russia to immediately halt the invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its assault on several Ukrainian cities on Monday with intense fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. The southern port city of Mariupol has been under continuous bombardment and there was heavy fighting for control of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south, which Ukraine claims to have recaptured.

Local officials said Ukrainian forces on Monday had retaken control of the northeastern town of Chuhuiv.