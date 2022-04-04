Ukraine invasion: Russia accused of war crimes over Bucha massacre

Disturbing images of slaughtered civilians are emerging from the Ukrainian town of Bucha where retreating Russian forces have been accused of war crimes.

Images shared on Twitter by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba show the extent of violence perpetrated by Russian forces against civilians in the town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

President Volodymir Zelenskyy accused Russia of genocide in Ukraine as the international community condemned the massacre.

Russian forces have been withdrawing from towns around Kyiv as they concentrate their war efforts in the east and south of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces that have regained control in the outskirts of Kyiv, and journalists, have documented shocking scenes of civilians killed on the streets of Bucha. Some of the images also show people who were killed while their hands were tied behind their backs.

Kuleba said the ‘Bucha massacre’ was deliberate as he called for new “devastating sanctions” by the G7 to stop the Russian war effort.

He called for an embargo on oil, gas and coal imports from Russia, urged countries to close all ports to Russian vessels and goods and disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT.

EU Council president Charles Michel said further EU sanctions and support were “on their way”, while French President Emmanuel Macron called for sanctions targeting Russia's coal and oil exports.

Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht says the EU must now discuss banning the import of Russian gas, something leaders have been reluctant to do because of the effect it would have on European consumers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the images of dead bodies as a “punch in the gut”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned what he called “despicable attacks” amid reports suggesting the UK could announce new sanctions this week.

The latest British defence intelligence bulletin says that Russian forces are continuing to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine.

Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the port city in the south. Mariupol continues to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes amid staunch resistance put up by Ukrainian forces.

“Mariupol is almost certainly a key objective of the Russian invasion as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to the occupied territory of Crimea,” the UK defence intelligence bulletin says.