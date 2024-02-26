Palestinian Prime Minister announces government's resignation

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has declared the resignation of his government.

The decision comes amidst a surge in violence within the occupied territory and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will need to determine whether he accepts the resignation of the Prime Minister and his government. However, this move indicates a readiness from the Western-supported Palestinian leadership to embrace change that could potentially lead to reforms deemed essential for revitalising the Palestinian Authority.

The United States advocates for a reformed Palestinian Authority to administer Gaza once Israel’s invasion concludes.

The chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund is touted to be Shtayyeh’s replacement.

News of the resignation occurred shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that complete victory in the Gaza territory of Rafah could be achieved within weeks once the offensive commences, regardless of whether a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Meanwhile, the UN and humanitarian organisations are reporting significant challenges in delivering essential aid to much of the Gaza Strip due to ongoing hostilities, the IDF's refusal to facilitate deliveries, and the collapse of order within Gaza. This has lead to a situation where Palestinians are forced to steal supplies from trucks.