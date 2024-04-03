International concerns mount following strike on aid workers

Israel is facing mounting criticism following a deadly strike on a convoy of aid workers from the food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed shock and called on Israel to ensure the safety of aid workers and facilitate humanitarian operations. US President Joe Biden also condemned the incident and called for a swift investigation to hold those responsible accountable. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as unacceptable and highlighted concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The attack has raised concerns about aid supplies in Gaza, exacerbating an already dire situation. Following the deaths of its aid workers, WCK suspended its operations, and aid shipments to Gaza are being redirected to Cyprus. Despite the attack, other charities have pledged to continue their work in Gaza.

Israel's military chief acknowledged the attack as a mistake, attributing it to misidentification in challenging nighttime conditions. However, questions remain about the approval process for the strike, as the convoy was clearly marked with the WCK logo and its movements were coordinated with the Israeli military to prevent such incidents.

The victims included citizens from several countries, prompting demands for explanations and accountability from their respective governments.