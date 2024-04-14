Israeli ministers hint at retaliation against Iran

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that Israel will retaliate for Saturday night’s attack on the country when the timing is appropriate.

Gantz emphasised the intention to form a regional coalition to “exact a price” from Iran when the opportunity presents itself.

Additionally, Gantz has engaged in diplomatic discussions with foreign counterparts, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Details surrounding Iran’s attack on Israel continued to emerge on Sunday, as it was stated that Iran had notified its neighbours of its intention to strike 72 hours before the attack.

On Sunday, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel and Iran's confrontation is "not over yet," and so, Israel must prepare for any scenario.

Israel is indicating that it will work towards a unified global coalition to respond to Iranian aggression. These discussions highlight the importance of forming a united front against Iran's destabilizing activities, both regionally and globally.

In response to the escalating tensions, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers to address Iran's strike on Israel.

Speaking to MaltaToday, foreign affairs minister Ian Borg said that Malta would reiterate its stance that the region's de-escalation and full restraint should be the main priorities for all parties concerned. "As it has been doing in recent weeks, Malta will continue pushing for an effective ceasefire, for the release of Israeli hostages and for increased access to humanitarian aid in Gaza."

On X, Borg wrote that Malta's goal as President of the United Nations Security Council is to ensure that diplomacy is used for the good of the whole region.

Meanwhile, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, made it clear that the United States is not seeking a wider conflict with Iran and is focused on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.