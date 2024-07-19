Global IT outage linked to Microsoft Azure error and CrowdStrike update

The tech giant Microsoft has identifed two issues with its software that led to a massive IT outage across various countries in the world and which grounded airlines and affected markets.

A local spokesperson for Microsoft said two issues were occurring simultaneously on Friday.

One relates to an Azure/M365 outage which happened overnight in the United States and impacted multiple S500 and disrupted airlines.

The second issue which emerged in the past hours on Friday concerns a CrowdStrike outage impacting Windows machines.

“While the two issues do not affect all markets, understandably, media are conflating the two issues,” a Malta Microsoft spokesperson told MaltaToday.

“With regards to the Azure outage, Microsoft is aware of the issue affecting a subset of customers and while acknowledging the impact this is having on customers, Microsoft is working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible. With regards to the CrowdStrike issue, Microsoft is also aware of that this is affecting Windows devices due to an update the third-party software platform and anticipates a resolution is forthcoming.”

The dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error screen is causing worldwide outages across several media outlets, airlines, banks, and even 911 emergency operators.

Popular service issue tracker Downdetector reported server problems across all major Microsoft services, including its Azure servers, subsequently affecting cellular networks like Verizon.

Many Windows devices suffering from blue-screened errors seemingly rely on the security software Crowdstrike, and its engineers are aware of an issue relating to its ‘Falcon Sensor’.

Specifics of what caused the BSOD appear to be linked to faulty driver deployed by Crowdstrike, which is causing Windows to fail to boot.

“Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers.”

Commercial flights were grounded at a global ground stop as information screens fail to show flight information across airports worldwide, and at least Sky News TV in UK is currently offline.

Malta International Airport is also expecting delayed flights following the major IT outage. “We regret to inform you that multiple airlines are currently experiencing network disruptions, affecting numerous airports worldwide, including Malta International Airport. As a result, delays are expected,” a spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Flights have been grounded at Sydney airport, while United Airlines has stopped flying, and even the London Stock Exchange group’s platform is experiencing outages.

Berlin airport reported delays to check-ins due to a “technical fault”. In Spain, an “incident” was reported at all of the country’s airports.

In the UK, Sky News channel is off air due to the outages. The channel has not been able to broadcast live on Friday morning, the company’s executive chairman said.