Moldova’s pro-EU Maia Sandu wins re-election amid tense divisions

The European Union has welcomed the re-election of Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, who won with 55.33% of votes, largely supported by the diaspora.

Her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the Socialists, received 44.67% and labeled the result illegitimate, citing alleged irregularities and reduced polling stations in Russia.

European leaders praised Sandu's win as a step towards a European future, despite what they called Russian interference, including bomb threats and cyberattacks.

Sandu's pro-EU stance has deepened Moldova's polarisation. While she lost in Moldova's domestic vote, the diaspora's support abroad proved decisive.

The Socialists condemned Sandu's victory, claiming many Moldovans felt “betrayed.”

Sandu, who first became president in 2020, applied for EU membership in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a step supported in a recent referendum by a narrow majority of Moldovans.