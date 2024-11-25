Far-right candidate takes lead in Romania presidential election

Far-right, pro-Russia candidate Calin Georgescu has taken the lead in Romania's presidential election and will likely take on a centre-right candidate in a run-off in two weeks.

According to the BBC, Georgescu, who campaigned primarily on TikTok and lacks formal party affiliation, holds a decisive lead over centre-right candidate Elena Lasconi, who narrowly edged out pro-European Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu for second place.

This means Lasconi will face Georgescu in a run-off on December 8.

Georgescu’s campaigned focused largely on rising living costs and poverty. He has been critical of Romania’s ties to the EU and NATO and is opposed to support for Ukraine.

His unexpected surge, from pre-election polls predicting only 5% support to dominating the vote, shocked analysts.

Nationalist leader George Simion, who is projected to place fourth, endorsed Georgescu on Monday.

While Romania’s presidency is largely symbolic, it carries significant influence in foreign policy, national security and judicial appointments.

Turnout was at around 52.4% of eligible voters. The second round will be held on 8 December.

Romania will also hold parliamentary elections on 1 December. This will determine the country’s next government and prime minister.