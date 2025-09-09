Israel strikes Hamas delegation in Doha, Qatar condemns attack

Israel has carried out a strike in Qatar targeting a Hamas negotiating team in Doha.

Explosions were heard across the Qatari capital on Tuesday as Israel conducted a “precise strike” targeting senior Hamas leaders.

Israel claimed responsibility for the strike, and Hamas confirmed that a negotiating delegation residing in Doha was targeted in the strike.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attack by Israel, describing it as a blatant violation of international laws and a serious threat to those in Qatar.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region and any action aimed at its security and sovereignty,” the statement said.

Iran also condemned the strike. A spokesman for the foreign ministry said the action is an “infringement upon the national sovereignty of Qatar and the Palestinian negotiators”.