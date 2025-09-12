Tyler Robinson named suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting

Updated at 16:22pm with FBI press conference details

American law enforcement authorities have named 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump said that a few minutes before going on air, he was informed that the suspect was in custody.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was shot during a debate-style event in Utah Valley University in Orem.

About 3,000 people were in attendance, and six university police officers were working security at the event in addition to Kirk’s own security.

On Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox addressed a press conference shortly after Robinson was named. “We got him,” he told journalists.

Cox explained that Robinson’s family members were interviewed by law enforcement officials, who heard that the suspect had mentioned Charlie Kirk over dinner on one occasion. Robinson reportedly told a family member that Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate.”

The Utah governor further told the media that authorities had recovered used and unused bullet casings with phrases engraved on them.

Among the engravings were “Hey fascist!,” “Catch!,” “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao,” and “If you read this, you are gay.”

Kirk co-founded the youth activist group Turning Point USA in 2012, and had become a fixture on college campuses, where he hosted rallies, like the one in Utah, that often drew large crowds. He held significant influence in the White House.

On Friday, Trump said he hoped that the killer will get the death penalty.