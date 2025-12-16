Bondi Beach shooters motivated by ISIS, Australian prime minister says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has claimed the father and son allegedly behind the Bondi Beach attack appear to have been inspired by ISIS.

“It would appear that there is evidence that this was [allegedly] inspired by a terrorist organisation, by ISIS," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

According to New South Wales police commissioner, Mal Lanyon, the duo had recently travelled to the Philippines. The suspects were identified as Naveed Akram, 24, and his 50-year-old father, Sajid.

Reasons why they went to the Philippines, the purpose and where they went are still under investigation at the moment, he confirmed. However, it is being allegeded they went for 'military-style training'.

Last Sunday, at least a dozen people were killed after a deadly shooting on Australia’s Bondi Beach in what appears to be an antisemitic attack.

Police also reported that 29 people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and an investigation is ongoing. Three are in critical condition, and another five are stable.

One of the victims was a 10-year-old girl.

Authorities say the Jewish community was deliberately targeted. One suspected gunman was killed, while another is in critical condition and was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred during a Hanukkah event at the popular beach, which had drawn about 2,000 attendees.

Before the attack, two bystanders were wrestling with one of the suspected gunmen, which can be seen in a video that was uploaded to social media on Tuesday. The two were shot whilst trying to stop him.

An Islamic State flag was also allegedly spotted in the car of the younger gunmen in this video.

The prime minister promised at a press conference earlier on Tuesday to immediately overhaul the country’s gun control laws.

"The very nature of gun laws means that they are only as strong as the weakest link," he said.