Australia in shock after gunmen kill 12 in beach shooting

At least a dozen people were killed after a deadly shooting on Australia’s Bondi Beach in what appears to be an anti-semitic attack.

Police also reported that 29 people were taken to hospital for treatment, and an investigation is ongoing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned what he called “evil antisemitism,” as the attack was carried out during a Hanukkah celebration.

Authorities say the Jewish community was deliberately targeted. One suspected gunman was killed, while another is in critical condition and was taken into custody.

Albanese said the attack, which occurred on the first day of Hanukkah, was an act of terrorism that struck “at the heart of our nation.” New South Wales police issued an active-shooter warning around 7:00pm, urging people to avoid the area or take shelter, as witnesses described scenes of panic and chaos.

The shooting occurred during a Hanukkah event at the popular beach, which had drawn about 2,000 attendees.

Footage shared on social media shows the two gunmen firing shotguns from a small bridge while bystanders duck and run away. The moment the gunmen are shot was also captured on video.

Other footage circulating social media shows bodies lying on the ground with blood around them, while medical staff struggle to resuscitate some victims.

Videos also capture police approaching the dead and wounded gunmen. Surrounded by spent shotgun shells, some bystanders kicked the wounded gunman while he was being handcuffed, as police ordered everyone to leave the scene.

In another video, a bystander can be seen wrestling a gun away from one of the attackers after he snuck up on him.