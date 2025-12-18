Metsola: EU at ‘critical moment’ for lasting Ukraine peace

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has told EU leaders that the European Union has reached a “critical moment” in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine.

“The European Union is, by its very nature, a project for peace, and every genuine effort to spread peace should always, always, be welcomed," Metsola said whilst addressing the European Council in Brussels today, President Metsola stated

Metsola highlighted that recent diplomatic efforts have brought the EU closer than ever to a peace deal. However, she warned that for peace to be credible, it must be built on the foundations of dignity, justice, and freedom.

“We cannot afford to show any signs of fragility or division,” Metsola stated. “Russia needs to feel the pressure to come to the negotiating table - and it needs to see that it is impossible to drive a wedge between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States.”

She stressed the necessity of strong security guarantees, insisting on the principle of “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” as the only way to ensure a stable future for the continent.

“We said we would get them done, and we have. On some files, it was Parliament that actually drove more ambitious outcomes.”

She added that the pace of the EU Parliament’s work will carry into the new year, highlighting Transatlantic trade and the implementation of the EU-US Framework agreement as critical priorities.

On competitiveness, Metsola noted that while EU GDP growth stands at 1.4% and inflation has eased to 2%, more must be done to incentivise investment and complete the Single Market.

She concluded by urging leaders to move beyond simplification and focus on the ambitious investment goals outlined in the Draghi Report.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​