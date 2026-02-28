LIVE | Israel and US launch strikes on Iran as Trump declares war
February 28, 2026
Israel and the United States have launched what the former described as a “pre-emptive” strike on the capital of Iran early on Saturday.
The Israeli defence minister said the attack was intended “to remove threats” and announced that a “special and permanent state of emergency” had been declared throughout Israel.
Air raid sirens sounded across Israel at about 08:15am local time warning of the possibility of retaliatory missile fire.
The attacks come as Washington and Tehran attempt to negotiate an agreement aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear programme. The strikes follow the US’s assembly of a substantial deployment of fighter aircraft and naval vessels in the region, in what has been seen as an effort to pressure Iran into finalising a deal.
"Bombs will be dropped everywhere"
Appealing to the Iranian public, Trump stressed that civilians should stay indoors as, "bombs will be dropped everywhere." Trump said that once the military operation is finished, Iranians will be able to take over their government.
"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Armed Forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative face certain death. So, lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death," Trump said.
Trump has overseen the largest American military build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
Iran strikes back
In its first retaliatory attacks since the first shots were fired, Iran has launched missiles toward northern Israel, as the latter's Iron Dome air defences intercepted missiles. Sirens are sounding across Israel as well as neighbouring Jordan.
Meanwhile, a US naval base in Bahrain was the target of another Iranian missile attack.
Flights over Middle East stopped, rerouted
Airlines have diverted or cancelled a number of flights bound to the Middle East amidst the exchange of missiles.
Flights toward Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain, Doha are among those affected.
Iranian commander killed
According to the Iranian foreign minister, "one or two" of the country's commanders have been killed in Saturday's strikes.
Speaking to NBC News, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's leader, is alive, as far as he knows.
He added that Iran is open to continue its negotiations with the US as long as the attacks cease. Araghchi stated that the US can reach out to him if they wish to negotiate.Matthew Farrugia
Western countries condemn Iran's retaliation
A number of western countries have condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks on Saturday.
A joint statement signed by state leaders, France, Germany, and the UK noted that they consistently urged Iran to cease its nuclear programme.
"We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel, and partners in the region. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life," they said.
The three countries condemned Iran's response to the attacks, and urged the regime to refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.Matthew Farrugia
Maltese flights delayed
In Malta, flights bound to Larnaca in Cyprus and Doha in Qatar face delays.
Airports in the region have advised travellers that several flights have been affected.
Similarly, airlines are warning passengers that some flights near the Middle East have been cancelled or redirected.Matthew Farrugia
Iran's internet blackout
Getting information from inside Iran is proving difficult for global news outlets due to an internet blackout.
Last January, when protests erupted in Iran, a similar situation was noted as authorities shut down internet access.
Most information coming out of Iran comes from official government channels.
Iranian authorities report 40 dead near girls' school
The Iranian state-run news agency stated that 40 people have been killed in a strike on a primary school in the south of the country.
The local governor said that another 48 people were wounded after the strike.Matthew Farrugia
IDF speaks about strike plans
Speaking on Saturday afternoon, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says its strikes in Iran's capital are targeting senior government officials.
The IDF admitted that the operation has been in the pipeline for months and that it aims to capitalise on Iran's position and attempt to remove the Iranian leadership.
The IDF welcomed the "tactical surprise" the strikes have achieved.Matthew Farrugia
Deputy prime minister calls for restraint
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg expressed his concern over the latest developments in the Middle East.
"We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, respect international law, and allow dialogue to prevail."
Borg said that Malta's consular team is fully focused on providing assistance to Maltese citizens affected by the developments.
Airlines stop Middle East flights
Flights to the Middle East have been cancelled and diverted in the wake of the missile exchange on Saturday.
Flights to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar are among those affected.
Emirates has temporarily suspended its operations, while Wizz Air suspended all of its flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman.Matthew Farrugia
Malta's Foreign Affairs Ministry appeals to Maltese nationals
In a Facebook post, the Foreign Affairs Ministry advised Maltese nationals seeking assistance to contact the nearest Maltese embassy or contact the ministry on +356 2204 0000
Iran retaliates
Saturday's strikes have seen Iran respond with strikes of its own in different places in the region.
Israel is currently on high alert, as residents hide in bomb shelters while sirens sounded all over the country.
Strikes have also been reported in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, as Iran is targeting US military bases in the Middle East.Matthew Farrugia
A quick recap
Hello and welcome to MaltaToday's liveblog on the latest developments in the Middle East.Matthew Farrugia