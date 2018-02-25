Lifting of Russia’s Olympic ban in sight

International Olympic Committee votes to lift ban if there are no more doping violations 

25 February 2018, 11:24am
Russian athletes parading under the Olympic flag at this month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They will parade under the same flag at today's closing ceremony.
Russian athletes parading under the Olympic flag at this month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They will parade under the same flag at today's closing ceremony.

Russia’s Olympic ban will be lifted if its athletes do not commit any more doping violations at Pyeongchang 2018, which closes today, according to a ruling by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has said, however, that Russian athletes will not be allowed to parade under their own flag at the closing ceremony.

Russia had been banned from competing in the Olympics because of state-sponsored doping at Sochi 2014.

A team of 168 athletes competed in the Winter Olympics in South Korea this month as neutral athletes from Russia, but two have failed drug tests.

The IOC had called he 2014 violations “an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport”.

More in World
Lifting of Russia’s Olympic ban in sight
World

Lifting of Russia’s Olympic ban in sight
Italy steps up security for mass demonstrations as election tensions rise
World

Italy steps up security for mass demonstrations as election tensions rise
500 dead after week long intensive air bombardments in Syria
World

500 dead after week long intensive air bombardments in Syria
Italy braces for cold snap set to drop temperatures by 10 degrees
World

Italy braces for cold snap set to drop temperatures by 10 degrees
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe