Lifting of Russia’s Olympic ban in sight

Russia’s Olympic ban will be lifted if its athletes do not commit any more doping violations at Pyeongchang 2018, which closes today, according to a ruling by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has said, however, that Russian athletes will not be allowed to parade under their own flag at the closing ceremony.

Russia had been banned from competing in the Olympics because of state-sponsored doping at Sochi 2014.

A team of 168 athletes competed in the Winter Olympics in South Korea this month as neutral athletes from Russia, but two have failed drug tests.

The IOC had called he 2014 violations “an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport”.