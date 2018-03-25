American-Chinese ‘trade war’ turns to trash

American authorities have urged Chinese officials to not proceed on the proposed ban on American garbage and recyclable materials.

The proposed ban was announced last July by the Chinese ministry for environmental protection in an effort to reduce "illegal foreign garbage".

US officials have shown concern on the ban as this may have devastating effects on the American economy.

“We request that China immediately halt implementation and revise these measures in a manner consistent with existing international standards for trade in scrap materials, which provide a global framework for transparent and environmentally sound trade in recycled commodities,” a US spokesperson claimed.

The concern shown by American officials comes just a day after US President Donald Trump ordered a levy tariff on more than €50 billion products of Chinese import.

The Chinese ministry for commerce have released a statement stating that legal action will be taken against the US through the World Trade Organisation for the proposed action.

China has warned America that "American consumers and enterprises will bear the brunt" of a trade war with China.