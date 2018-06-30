‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’ set for election win

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is being called ‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’, is set to win the country’s Presidential election, as his promise to crack down on rising criminality looks to have paid off.

The 65-year-old populist politician, who formerly held the position of mayor for Mexico City, seems to have a religious following in the country, as the ever-increasing corruption, crime and stagnant economy has Mexicans fed up.

The Mexican voters, who under the administration of current President Enrique Pena Nieto, have lost trust in politicians, will also be looking for someone who can stand-up to the US President.

“We are talking about the dignity of the Mexican people. We need a very strong president to confront Donald Trump,” a Mexican voter told the media.

With young voters inspiring the move towards change, student Lisette Mariana Perezstated, “He represents the people. He's from the people. We don't see him like he is above us. We feel that he is with us."