menu

‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’ set for election win

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is set to be the victor in this weekend’s presidential election.

30 June 2018, 11:52am

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is being called ‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’, is set to win the country’s Presidential election, as his promise to crack down on rising criminality looks to have paid off. 

The 65-year-old populist politician, who formerly held the position of mayor for Mexico City, seems to have a religious following in the country, as the ever-increasing corruption, crime and stagnant economy has Mexicans fed up. 

The Mexican voters, who under the administration of current President Enrique Pena Nieto, have lost trust in politicians, will also be looking for someone who can stand-up to the US President. 

“We are talking about the dignity of the Mexican people. We need a very strong president to confront Donald Trump,” a Mexican voter told the media. 

With young voters inspiring the move towards change, student Lisette Mariana Perezstated, “He represents the people. He's from the people. We don't see him like he is above us. We feel that he is with us."

More in World
‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’ set for election win
World

‘Mexico’s Donald Trump’ set for election win
Papua New Guinea sees first polio outbreak in 18 years
World

Papua New Guinea sees first polio outbreak in 18 years
Gaza border protests leaves dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces
World

Gaza border protests leaves dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces
NHS funded ‘internet addiction centre’ to start in the next couple of weeks
World

NHS funded ‘internet addiction centre’ to start in the next couple of weeks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe