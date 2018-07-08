menu

Thailand’s trapped boys face rescue attempt

As the water levels rise, Thailand’s authorities have decided to move in a start the rescue procedures to get the trapped boys home 

8 July 2018, 10:49am

Thailand’s authorities have decided to move in and begin rescue procedures to get trapped boys in the cave to safety. 

The group which involves 12 boys and an adult are trapped on a ledge deep in the Tham Luang cave, with water levels rising. 

“There is no other day that we are more ready than today,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, who has been leading the operation has said. 

The group and their families have all given their goahead for the procedure to be initiated.  

Divers have supplied the group since they were found last week, with one diver who served as a former Thai Navy diver, dying in the process. 

The children and adult were declared physically and mentally fit, having been assessed by a doctor. 

