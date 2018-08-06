At least 91 people dead in Indonesian earthquake

At least 91 people have been killed and more than 200 severely injured in a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok.

A spokesperson for the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) gave the updated toll on Monday and said that all victims were Indonesian. They were all from Lombok, including 72 in North Lombok, expect for two, who died in Denpasar, Bali, and one who died on the Gili islands.

The magnitude seven tremor was shallow, occurring only 10km (6.21 miles) underground. It damaged thousands of buildings and triggered power cuts.

There have been more than 130 aftershocks since the quake hit on Sunday morning.

A tsunami warning was issued but was lifted after a few hours.

President Joko Widodo, better known by his nickname Jokowi, expressed “deep sorrow for our brothers” and pledged to rebuild buildings damaged in the disaster, noting that emergency teams were still surveying the full extent of the damage.

Rescue efforts were hampered overnight by power outages, broken bridges and a lack of phone reception in some areas, making it difficult for the agency to immediately assess the full extent of the damage.

Families of those killed in the earthquake will receive 15 million rupiah (US$1036) in compensation from the government. Those injured will receive as much as 2.5 million rupiah (US$172).

Rescue officials said much of the damage had hit Lombok’s main city of Mataram, with several areas losing power and patients evacuated from the main hospital, witnesses and officials said.

Hospitals are reportedly full, with people being treated in carparks and makeshifts medical tents.

Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam was in Lombok for a security conference when the earthquake struck.

He described on Facebook how his hotel room shook violently. "It was quite impossible to stand up," he said.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Peter Dutton who was also at the conference said his delegation was safe and thanked the Indonesian police and authorities for their work.

He tweeted on Monday morning that so far there were no reports of Australian casualties.