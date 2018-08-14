Car crashes into security barriers outside London Parliament

A number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament in London, prompting a huge police response.

Armed police were seen surrounding the vehicle at shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said a man has been arrested.

London-based TV journalist Vincent McAviney posted a video on Twitter showing a large police presence in the area. He also wrote that it was being treated as a Counter Terrorism related incident.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

The car is believed to have hit several cyclists. A witness at the scene said it appeared that at least one cyclist was in the road being treated by paramedics.

Scotland Yard said: "At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it."

Streets around Millbank, Parliament Square and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off, as armed police, ambulances and firefighters attended the scene.

