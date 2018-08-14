menu

Car crashes into security barriers outside London Parliament

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside the House of Parliament in London, injuring a number of pedestrians 

14 August 2018, 9:09am
(Photo: file)
(Photo: file)

A number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament in London, prompting a huge police response.

Armed police were seen surrounding the vehicle at shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said a man has been arrested.

London-based TV journalist  Vincent McAviney posted a video on Twitter showing a large police presence in the area. He also wrote that it was being treated as a Counter Terrorism related incident.

The car is believed to have hit several cyclists. A witness at the scene said it appeared that at least one cyclist was in the road being treated by paramedics.

Scotland Yard said: "At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it."

Streets around Millbank, Parliament Square and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off, as armed police, ambulances and firefighters attended the scene.

More to follow. 

More in World
Car crashes into security barriers outside London Parliament
World

Car crashes into security barriers outside London Parliament
At least nine dead in Taiwan hospital fire
World

At least nine dead in Taiwan hospital fire
Maltese investment firm implicated in Maduro money laundering investigation
World

Maltese investment firm implicated in Maduro money laundering investigation
Matthew Vella
Over 400 injured in Bucharest during riot clashes with Police
World

Over 400 injured in Bucharest during riot clashes with Police
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe