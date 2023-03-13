Vast array of issues behind PN’s positive showings in survey, MP says

A number of issues surrounding the rise in cost of living, environmental degradation and the court’s decision on the hospitals deal have resulted in positive showings for the PN in Sunday’s MaltaToday survey, MP Ivan Bartolo said.

“People have widened their perspective, they are realising what is going on,” Bartolo said

MP Ivan Bartolo and Labour Party president Ramona Attard were interviewed on Saviour Balzan’s XTRA on Monday afternoon.

MaltaToday’s March survey showed support for the PL at 30.8%, an eight-point decline since February, and just two points ahead of the Nationalist Party. This is the lowest result ever obtained by the PL.

Support for the PN now stands at 28.4%, an increase of almost six points since February.

The gap between the parties now stands at 8,500 votes without attributing any voting intention to those who are uncertain or will not vote. Significantly, the difference between the parties is within the margin of error, something not seen for years.

In contrast to the Nationalist MP, Attard refused to comment directly on the survey, saying Labour must remain “humble”.

“You have to work hard every day and earn the people’s trust,” she said. “Every election starts at 0-0.”

Discussing how 32.4% of youths claimed they would not vote if an election was held tomorrow, both Bartolo and Attard agreed that youths disengage from politics because politicians do not address issues that are relevant to them.

Attard also called out Bartolo for being one of the individuals behind Adrian Delia’s ousting as party leader, saying the “lack of unity” is driving youths away from politics.

The PN MP on the other hand blamed petty arguments in the House as the reason behind youth’s disassociation from politics.

“Even when discussing the hospital concessions in parliament, while Labour agreed the deal was a mistake, the debate shifted to PN's previous mistakes," he said.