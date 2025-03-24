Carabott calls out government 'hypocrisy' on defence spending

Shadow minister for home affairs, Darren Carabott has called out government’s “hypocrisy” and flip-flopping on defence spending.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra on Monday, Carabott pointed out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s hypocrisy in stating that Malta will not increase its defence spending despite voting in favour of the EU plan to increase defence spending.

He also referred to a parliamentary question that was made to home affairs minister Byron Camilleri that showed how Malta has been increasing its defence spending year after year.

He further criticised government's flexible interpretation of neutrality, noting that while Malta has previously participated in certain UN peacekeeping missions while keeping in line with the constitutional neutrality, Malta has refused to participate in peacekeeping missions that affect Malta directly, such as those that occur in Libya.

Carabott said that the PN is working on a sustainable plan for the AFM which includes discussions and the inclusion of concerned stakeholders.

"Israel is a European Project," says Palestinian activist Fiona Ben Chekroun

In the second part of the programme, activist Fiona Ben Chekroun called Israel a European Project, made in Switzerland for European powers to benefit.

She noted that this is the reason why many European powers refuse to boycott Israel and aid in its skirmish, insisting that Malta is not doing enough against Israel's aggression but is "on the right path."

The Palestinian activist also spoke about the The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which raises awareness in Europe and urges them to end economic ties with Israe.

When asked by Xtra's Saviour Balzan why she thinks that a lot of influential countries refuse to take concrete actions against Israel, she said all of these countries have their own interests in Israel and by making Israel accountable, they would have to admit their own interests.

She also criticised Malta for not taking an assertive stance in the midst the conflict, pointing out how there have been ships carrying weapons to Israel whilst flying Malta's flag.