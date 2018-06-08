Have you got the balls to change your life?
It all starts with just €2.99!
The trans-national lottery EuroMillions is where all the hype is at. What’s great about it is that it’s not only fun, it’s rewarding too. Would you believe it if we told you that over 36 billion has been given away? Crazy, right?
There have been over two billion winners, and 380 jackpot winners to date.
This week’s EuroMillions Jackpot is estimated to be €17,000,000! So, why not try your luck and go down in history as another lucky winner?
The most recent winner was just a few days ago, when one lucky Irish player scooped up a €17,000,000 jackpot - what a perfect start to the summer.
If you’re wondering how you can get your hands on such a large sum of money, we’re here to fill you in.
How can I play?
You are just a few moments away from millions. All you need to do is head to YoMillions.com! Select EuroMillions, pick five numbers from 1-50, and two bonus numbers from 1-12 to be in a chance to win. That’s a total of seven numbers in all. Then all you need to do is wait and see if the balls chosen match your numbers.
How can I win?
To win the jackpot, your chosen numbers must match the seven numbers picked. If you play multiple lines, there is a better chance that you will snap up a number of prizes - if you don’t select the winning jackpot numbers that is.
When can I play?
You can play right now!
Open a new tab, and go to the award-winning platform YoMillions! Select Euromillions, choose your preferred numbers and buy yourself a ticket which could win you €17,000,000!
YoMillions provides you with the opportunity to play the lottery any day of the week, at any time, from anywhere. So you can start playing right now. Moreover, if you subscribe to YoMillions you will save yourself money and get more chances to win. Talk about convenient!
Today could be your lucky day, have you got the balls?
About YoMillions
YoMillions was launched in January 2018, and has rapidly become the preferred lottery service in Malta. It offers a fun, easy and convenient service to play some of the biggest international jackpots, all in one place. The Malta iGaming Excellence Awards named YoMillions ‘Malta’s Best iGaming Online Lotto Product Of The Year (2018)’, further proving that players are offered the very best!