Bodies in Urban spaces moves to Mellieħa this weekend
A moving trail in the form of a chain of physical interventions, choreographed by a group of dancers will be held along the streets of Mellieħa this weekend
The streets of Mellieħa will be converted into spaces hosting live performances this weekend for the ‘Bodies in Urban Spaces’ moving trail.
Bodies in Urban Spaces, which will be held on the 10 and 11 November, will see live performances in the streets of Mellieħa, forming a chain of physical interventions, choreographed by a group of dancers.
Bodies in Urban Spaces, the brainchild of Austrian artist Will Dorner, squeezes human bodies into nooks and crannies, with dancers, climbers and performers wearing bright colours running through streets and spaces in public areas.
Performances of Bodies in Urban Spaces have been taking place since 2007, in various countries and cities across the world.
The performances will start at 10.30am and 3pm at Fort Mellieħa on both days.
Residents are invited to join in the fun and to walk their own city and form a closer bond with their neighbourhood, district and town.
Bodies in Urban Spaces is sure to offer a new and exciting perspective on the spaces the locality has to offer.
The performances will see those taking part place their bodies in selected spots in a manner that will point out the urban functional structure and which will uncover the restricted movement possibilities, rules and limitations.
Passers by will be motivated and prompted to reflect on their urban surrounding and their own behaviour and habits in relation to the sense of movement.
Each performance will involve 20 local performers, and will last approximately one hour.
You can register for Bodies in Urban Spaces here.