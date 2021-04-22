Napoli and Lazio face off in this Serie A match

This match is bound to be one for the books! Napoli and Lazio will be going head-to-head this Thursday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples as part of the Serie A face-off.

The tensions will undoubtedly be high as Napoli ranks fifth and Lazio, just behind, having clinched the sixth position. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that both teams will have Juventus on their mind, as they currently hold the place that counts, on a European level.

Napoli are back from a draw against Inter, a 1-1 match, that left a bitter aftertaste in Gattuso’s men, who had initially taken the lead thanks to an own goal by Handanovic, before being leveled by Eriksen.

Lazio, on the other hand, are fresh off a challenging, but rewarding victory, which took place in the last round, against Benevento. Lest we forget, also, that the Biancocelesti are lacking a game, which needs to be recovered, against Turin. The game was not played due to COVID-19.

During the last match between the two teams, during the first round, Lazio were crowned the winners, with a 2-0 win, with goals from Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto.

This time around, however, Napoli is playing without Demme, who was suspended after being the recipient of yellow cards. Therefore, the midfield will be covered by Ruiz-Bakayoko, defence by Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly and Mario Rui, in front of Meret, and then Politano ahead of Lozano, Zielinski and Insegne. Will Napoli be the ones to score the first goal? Odds are at 1.73 for that. If you believe Lazio will be the first, odds stand at 2.34.

While no players have been disqualified on Lazio’s side of the pitch, Luiz Felipe will be absent due to an injury and Escalante must be evaluated. Therefore, Simone Inzaghi must count on the best possible formation. Pepe Reina on goal, Patric, Acerbi and Radu as rear guard, Lazzari and Marusic on the outside and classic midfield. With formations such as these, do you think that both teams will score? Odds are at 1.63 for GG. Alternatively, does your gut tell you the opposite? Odds stand at 2.29 for NG.

