Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarter finals

England have qualified to the quarter finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany 2-0 with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley.

The goals came in the last 15 minutes of an otherwise lacklustre game that saw both teams share possession in the midfield.

For England, the victory comes as sweet revenge for the Euro 96 defeat to Germany on penalties. England’s coach, Gareth Southgate had been in the 1996 squad and lost a crucial penalty that paved way for the German victory.

England will now play against either Sweden or Ukraine, who face each other at 9pm.

Sterling scored on the 75th minute after tapping in a cross from Shaw. Kane sealed Germany’s fate on the 86th minute after heading in a Grealish cross past Manuel Nuer.

Germany’s exit means that none of the teams that qualified from what was described as the group of death – Portugal, France, Germany and Hungary – made it past the Round of 16.