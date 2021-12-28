Hugo Maradona, brother of Diego, passes away days after Malta visit

Hugo Maradona, brother of legendary Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona, passed away on Tuesday, days after visiting Malta.

He had visited Malta last week to lead a training camp in Qormi for age groups ranging from Under 9 to Under 15. During his stay, he paid a visit to ‘Napoli Club Malta’, Napoli’s local fan club.

Hugo Maradona was 52-years-old and died as a result of a cardiac arrest at his home in Naples. His passing comes a year after that of his brother Diego.

A former Argentine youth international, Hugo Maradona had signed for Napoli at 18, but never made it to the first team. In his career he played for Ascoli in Serie A, Rayo Vallecano in Spain, and Rapid Vienna in Austria.