Malta Premier League clubs to receive €2.4 million in UEFA solidarity funds

The 12 member clubs of the Malta Premier League will receive €2,356,000 in solidarity funds from UEFA for the 2024/25 season.

This amounts to €196,333 per club, marking the highest amount ever allocated to Maltese clubs.

UEFA has also introduced new regulations on how these funds should be managed, following requests from several leagues, including the Malta Premier League.

The clubs have agreed to contribute €293,400 (€24,450 per Premier club) to be equally distributed among the Challenge League clubs during this season as an act of solidarity.

This represents 12.5% of the amount received by the Malta Premier League clubs, which is close to the maximum allowed for redistribution under UEFA regulations.

“Through this initiative, the Malta Premier League demonstrates its commitment to solidarity and supporting the development of Maltese football. The success of the Malta Premier League benefits everyone,” the Malta Premier League said in a statement.