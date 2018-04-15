BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 2

Tarxien made a great start to the match since they went ahead after just two minutes. Bobacar Traore’s cross from the right was met by Samba Tounkara whose effort went past Andrew Hogg.

Hibernians equalised on the 16th minute. Ebiabowei Baker floored Marcelo Dias inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. From the eleven metres mark, Clayton Failla made no mistake.

The Rainbows regained the lead on the 84th minute. Tounkara served Ricardo Silva Faria inside the penalty area and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

However, the Paolites fought back and equalised on the 90th minute. Jurgen Degabriele hit a powerful drive from distance that gave Andrea Cassar no chance.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Timothy Tabone Desira, Martin Kreuzriegler, Jackson de Lima Siqueira, Rodolfo Soares, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Johann Bezzina, Clayton Failla, Andrei Agius, Joseph Mbong

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Stefan Radovanovic, Ebiabowei Baker, Gabriel Aquilina, Luke Grech, Andre Scicluna, Samba Tounkara, Bobacar Traore, Eduard Calin, Ricardo Silva Faria, Sean Cipriott

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Clayton Pisani

BOV Player of the Match: Andrea Cassar (Tarxien)

