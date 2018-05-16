Atletico Madrid clinch their third Europa League title

With the majority of the supporters present at the stadium behind them, Marseille were looking to become the first ever French side to lift the Europa League trophy. They made it to the final in Lyon after overcoming Salzburg during the semi-final.

On the other hand, Atletco Madrid were no strangers to this competition as they managed to lift this trophy on two previous occasions. During this match, they had to do without their coach, Diego Simeone, who had to watch the game from the stands as he was suspended. The Spanish team had to battle Arsenal during the semi-final in order to seal their place in the final.

Marseille made a bright start to the match and lost a golden opportunity after four minutes. Dimitri Payet sent Valere Germain through on goal, but the latter finished over from in from in front of Jan Oblak.

Two minutes later, Rami received the ball inside the penalty area and hit a shot that sailed slightly wide.

However, despite controlling possession through-out the first twenty minutes, Atletico forged ahead on the 21st minute. Zambo Anguissa failed to control Steve Mandada’s pass from the back. Gabi seized on his error and released Antoine Griezmann through on goal. The French forward kept his composure and slotted his effort behind Mandanda.

Marseille suffered another set-back on the 32nd minute as Payet suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Maxi Lopez.

After the goal, the tempo of the match slowed down and neither side created any chances on goal as Atletico Madrid went inside their dressing room enjoying a 1-0 lead.

The Spanish side made a brilliant start to the second half as they doubled their advantage on the 49th minute. Koke sent an excellent through ball towards Griezmann. The twenty-seven year old took the ball in stride and managed to place it over Mandanda.

Atletico Madrid went close to score again on the 53rd minute. From a corner, Griezmann delivered the ball towards Diego Godin who headed the ball off target.

Marseille nearly pulled one back on the 81st minute. Morgan Sanson’s cross was met by Konstantinos Mitroglou whose header stamped off the post.

However, Atletico sealed the issue on the 89th minute. Gabi received the ball from Koke before hitting a low shot that gave Mandanda no chance.

Marseille starting line-up: Steve Mandanda, Bouana Sarr, Adil Rami, Luiz Gustavo, Jordan Amavi, Zambo Anguissa, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Lucas Ocampos, Valere Germain

Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Srme Vrsaljko, Angel Correa, Gabi, Saul Niguez, Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (The Netherlads)

Assistant Referees: Sander van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra

Additional Assistant Referees: Danny Makkelie, Pol van Boekel

Fourth Official: Szymon Marciniak