PBS to live broadcast all World Cup matches

28 May 2018
The Public Broadcasting Services will be live broadcasting all this year’s World Cup matches, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Mario Galea this evening, Bonnici said the football matches will primarily be broadcast on TVM, except in cases where a match coincides with the 8pm news, in which instance it will be shown on TVM2.

When two games are taking place concurrently, one will be televised on TVM, the other on TVM2.

This year’s World Cup, which will be taking place in Russia, is scheduled to start on 14 June. It will be the first ever World Cup to be held in Eastern Europe.

