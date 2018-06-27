Germany exit the World Cup after shock defeat

Germany failed to make it past the group phase of the World Cup after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of South Korea, which had already been eliminated.

Germany needed a victory against South Korea but conceded a goal at the death of play. Throwing everything up front to try and claw back from defeat in the nine minutes of injury time awarded by the referee, Germany were caught with their goal exposed and the South Koreans added another.

The group sees Mexico and Sweden passing to the round of 16.

Germany performed below par against an energetic Korean side. Germany had lost their opening game against Mexico 1-0, and only managed to beat Sweden 2-1 with a last-minute goal.

Germany exit the World Cup, bottom of the group.

