BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 2 – Floriana 0

Nine of Ħamrun's new signings were included in the starting line-up. Emmanuel Bartolo, Antonio Monticelli, Enrico Pepe, Sebastian Nayar, Carlos Henneberg, Matthew Gauci, Njongo Priso, Caetano Calil and Kevin Tulmieri all made their debut. However, Giovanni Tedesco’s debut inside Ħamrun’s technical area didn’t take place today as the Italian coach had to watch the game from the stands since he is serving a suspension. On the other hand, Mohammed Saleh and Clayton Failla were the only two new signings who started the match for Floriana.

The first chance of the match was created by Floriana after twenty-three minutes. Ignacio Varela’s close-range effort forced a good save from Emmanuel Bartolo.

Bartolo rescued the Spartans again on the 29th minute. Following a defensive mistake, Steven Pisani played Juninho Cabral through, but the latter saw his effort being blocked by Ħamrun’s custodian.

However, Ħamrun hit back and were denied by the post a minute later. Matthew Gauci’s effort from a free-kick was met by Caetano Calil whose header stamped off the post.

Floriana went close again on the 45th minute. Alex Cini delivered a cross towards Varela and the latter headed the ball over.

The Greens kept on insisting and threatened Ħamrun again on the 51st minute. Pisani’s cross from a corner went into the path of Cabral who finished slightly wide.

Ħamrun replied on the hour mark. Tulimieri’s diagonal shot from the edge of the penalty area was tipped behind by Ini Etim Akpan.

Tedesco’s side forged ahead on the 62nd minute. Henneberg sent a cross towards Priso on the right flank. The Cameroonian player served Tulimieri deep inside the penalty area and the latter fired a low shot that gave Akpan no chance.

Floriana increased their attacking options immediately in their attempts to equalise. They went close on the 75th minute when Varela fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

Three minutes later, Karl Micallef of Ħamrun sent a shot from distance that ended up marginally over.

Ħamrun sealed the issue one minute from time. Following a fast counter attack, substitute Schembri received the ball from Henneberg and placed it past Akpan.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Emmanuel Bartolo, Antonio Monticelli, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Sebastian Nayar, Carlos Henneberg, Matthew Gauci, Njongo Priso, Karl Micallef, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Mohammed Saleh, Enzo Ruiz, Steven Pisani, Ignacio Varela, Jacinto Junior Cabral, Clayton Failla, Jurgen Pisani, Alex Cini, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Emerson Marcellina

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Kevin Tulimieri (Ħamrun)