BOV Premier League | St Andrews 3 – Pieta` Hotspurs 3

St Andrews forged ahead on the 9th minute. From a free-kick, Joseph Farrugia delivered the ball towards Martin Davis whose cross was diverted inside the net by Antonio Orlando Machedo Neto of Pieta`.

Kemar Reid doubled the score for St Andrews on the 13th minute. Farrugia’s shot was saved by Nicky Vella. Rebound fell for the Jamaican who placed the ball inside the net.

Pieta` pulled one back five minutes later. Kurt Magro handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Dylan Agius made no mistake.

St Andrews lost a golden opportunity to add another goal on the 31st minute. Following a shot by Davis, Neto also committed a hands ball and the referee awarded Scicluna’s side a penalty. Reid stepped up, but his effort was saved by Vella.

Davis added another for St Andrews five minutes into the second half. Following a mistake by Agius, Reid went forward and squared the ball for the twenty-two year old who slotted it inside the net.

Pieta` reduced the gap on the hour mark. Gabriel Mensah’s effort from outside the penalty area ended up past Calleja Cremona.

The newly promoted side equalised on the 65th minute. Calleja Cremona brought down Irmiya Jalo Ishaya inside the penalty area and the referee whistled for another penalty. Agius took charge of the spot kick and converted.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Ricardo Martin, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Kemar Reid, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Adrian Borg, Amoy Brown, Martin Davis, Travis Blagrove

Pieta` Hotspurs starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Ose Takaki, Christian Degabriele, Neil Pace Cocks, Dylan Agius, Jan Busuttil, Gabriel Mensah, Christian Grech, Shunsuke Nakamura, Irmiya Jalo Ishaya, Antonio Orlando Machedo Neto

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson