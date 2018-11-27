Arsenal legend Campbell appointed Macclesfield Town manager

Macclesfield Town have confirmed that they have appointed former Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell as their new manager.

In what is Campbell's first managerial role, the ex-England defender has been handed an 18-month deal to take charge of the League Two club.

Campbell had been assisting with the England Under-21 squad over the last international break, although has now been given the responsibility to try to change the fortunes of the club who are currently bottom of the Football League.

Prior to confirming the 44-year-old's appointment as their new manager, Macclesfield teased Campbell's imminent arrival by posting a picture of a bottle of Sol beer on their Twitter account.

Campbell is, of course, best known for his time at Arsenal between 2001 and 2006, while he returned to the club in January 2010 for a brief stint after being re-signed by Arsene Wenger.

He made a total of 146 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, winning two top-flight titles and two FA Cups before leaving to join Portsmouth in 2006.

He will now turn his attentions to Macclesfield and attempting to keep them in the EFL, with the Cheshire club rock bottom of the League Two table with 10 points from 19 matches.

Indeed, relegation would send Macclesfield back down to the National League, with the Silkmen having only won promotion last season after finishing as champions of England's fifth tier.

Previous manager Mark Yates left the club in October having failed to win any of his first 12 league games in charge of the club.

Yates, who only replaced John Askey in June after his switch to Shrewsbury Town, had guided Macclesfield to the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in their history, only to see his side beaten 8-0 by West Ham.

Campbell is unlikely to take charge of the first-team for their meeting with Exeter City on Tuesday night, with the club announcing he will be unveiled to the media at his first press conference on Thursday.

And he could make his first appearance in the dugout at one his former clubs - with Macclesfield taking on Newcastle United's Under-21 side at St James' Park in the Checkatrade Trophy second round on December 4th.