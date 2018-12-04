menu

Luiz Felipe Scolari says Colombia have offered him coach's job

Luiz Felipe Scolari has been offered a job as Colombia’s national team coach, the former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea manager said on Tuesday.

4 December 2018, 3:55pm
Luiz Felipe Scolari
Luiz Felipe Scolari

Scolari, who led Palmeiras to Brazil’s Serie A title last month, said he was mulling over the offer to replace Jose Pekerman, who resigned after Colombia were knocked out the World Cup by England in the second round.

“There has been an approach, yes [by Colombia],” Scolari said in an interview with ESPN Brasil. “It is a role which, now that the season is over, we can think about more clearly.”

The successful coach appeared reticent about the offer and pledged to consider both his family situation and that of Palmeiras, where he has enjoyed several spells in charge and formed a special bond with fans.

“Over the past 20, 25 years, I have spent 80 percent of my time outside Brazil. So I need to think about certain family aspects,” said the man known as Felipao, or Big Phil.

“I also have another family: the Palmeiras family. The way in which they respected me, received me, the connection between Palmeiras fans, I need to think.

“You need to know that, when you are in a place where you are respected, it is worth more than other values and situations you have thought about.”

Scolari famously led Brazil to their 2002 World Cup triumph in Japan but is also remembered as the man in charge when they suffered their most embarrassing defeat, a 7-1 drubbing by Germany at home in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

He also took Portugal to the World Cup semi-final in 2006 and has won titles in China and Uzbekistan, but enjoyed a less successful spell at English Premier League club Chelsea that ended after just eight months in charge in 2009.

More in Football
Paris Saint-Germain call off Saturday's game due to fears of more protests
Football

Paris Saint-Germain call off Saturday's game due to fears of more protests
Luiz Felipe Scolari says Colombia have offered him coach's job
Football

Luiz Felipe Scolari says Colombia have offered him coach's job
Klopp accepts FA misconduct charge for his on-pitch celebrations during Everton win
Football

Klopp accepts FA misconduct charge for his on-pitch celebrations during Everton win
Ibrahimovic edging closer to AC Milan return
Football

Ibrahimovic edging closer to AC Milan return
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe