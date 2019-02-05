menu

Balzan F.C. appoint Jacques Scerri as coach

Jacques Scerri replaces Marko Micovic who resigned at the end of last week as first team coach

Balzan were looking for a new coach since Micovic decided to step down following Balzan’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Senglea.

In a statement, the club said that they are “pleased to announce that Jacques Scerri has been appointed as first team coach. Jacques holds a UEFA pro coach licence and did an excellent job in his previous coaching jobs at Pembroke, Tarxien Rainbows and Hamrun Spartans”.

Club president, Anton Tagliaferro, added that he was pleased to secure the services of Scerri.

He said: “"I welcome Jacques to the club - everyone at the club strongly believes that Jacques is the right man to take the club forward to achieve our targets for this season and beyond."

Scerri will lead the team for the first time next Saturday as Balzan will face Mosta at the Hibernians stadium.

