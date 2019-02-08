menu

BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Valletta 2

Valletta will remain at the top of the table as they secured a 2-1 win over Qormi.

warren_zammit
8 February 2019, 10:20pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Valletta forged ahead on the 24th minute. Rowen Muscat served Miguel Angel Alba and the latter went inside the penalty area before finishing past David Cassar.

Danilo Doncic’s men doubled their advantage three minutes later. Enmy Pena Beltre’s delivery went into the path of Bojan Kaljevic who placed the ball inside the net.

Qormi pulled one back two minutes from half-time. Mohamed Bangoura took advantage of a defensive mistake and slotted the ball home.

Qormi starting line-up: David Cassar, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Antonio Rozzi, Manolito Micallef, Alan Abela, Wellington De Oliveira, Jordy Lokando, Mohamed Bangoura, Lucas Santana, Romeu Romao

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba, Bojan Kaljevic, Mario Fontanella

Referee: Etienne Mangion
Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, Darko Stankovic
Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

BOV Player of the Match: Rowen Muscat (Valletta)

