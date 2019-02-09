BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 0

Tarxien created the first chance of the match after three minutes. Following a cross, Destin Prince Mambouana’s close range effort was pushed away by Sean Cini.

Hamrun hit back and nearly forged ahead on the 12th minute. Caetano Calil went past a defender, but finished off target from in front of the goalkeeper.

The Spartans kept on insisting and created another chance on the 22nd minute. Kevin Tulimieri’s effort from inside the penalty area was saved by Dorian Bugeja in two attempts.

Hamrun’s efforts paid off three minutes later. Donneil Alain Makounza squared the ball for Marco Criaco and the latter fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that gave Bugeja no chance.

Bugeja was on the alert to deny Hamrun from adding another goal on the 38th minute. Orestic Nikolopoulos fired a stunning volley that was tipped behind by Tarxien’s custodian.

From the resulting corner, Hamrun were unlucky not to score as Wilfried Domoraud’s header stamped off the upright.

Hamrun started the second half on the offensive, but suffered a setback on the 64th minute as Tulimieri was given his marching orders by the referee after being shown his second yellow card.

Despite playing with a man less, Hamrun remained superior and were denied by the post again on the 74th minute. Moukanza went round a defender before drilling a low shot that hit the woodwork.

However, Tedesco’s side sealed the three points on the 84th minute. Matthew Gauci’s excellent delivery went into the path of Domoraud who finished home from close range to the joy of Hamrun’s numerous supporters present at the stadium.

Hamrun added another goal during the additional time. Moukanza went through on goal before attempting a cross shot that was deflected inside the net by Mambouana of Tarxien.

Following this result, Hamrun remain fourth in the table. Further to this, they extended the gap between them and Balzan to 5 points.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Sean Cini, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Wilfried Domoraud, Matthew Robert Gauci, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Donneil Alain Moukanza, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Dorian Bugeja, Marco Botta, Jens Alexander Wemmer, Juan Gill Cruz, Daniel Zerafa, Michele Paolucci, Darren Falzon, Siraj Arab, Destin Prince Mambouana, Anderson De Barros, Ricardo Silva Faria

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Donneil Alain Moukanza (Hamrun)